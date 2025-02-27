Canada's Calgary commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide was honored in the Canadian Calgary city of Alberta province, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the Azerbaijani community living in Calgary honored the memory of civilians killed in the genocide with a minute of silence. Speakers emphasized that this genocide is a tragedy not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the whole mankind, and noted the importance of wider communication of the realities of this tragedy to the world community. Flowers were laid to the memorial plaque as a sign of respect to the memory of the victims of genocide.

A memorial plaque with the words “In memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy” was placed on a bench that was unveiled in 2014 in Edworthy Park in Calgary. Thanks to the efforts of members of the Azerbaijani community in Calgary, the display of the plaque in the park was extended for another ten years.