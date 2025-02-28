Azerbaijan drafts financing proposals for dev't of electric vehicles sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan is preparing proposals for financing the development of its electric vehicle sector, said Rauf Gurbanov, Director of the Economic Department of the Ministry of Energy, Trend reports.

Addressing a meeting of the sub-group on promoting eco-friendly and safe vehicles and improving infrastructure, which is part of the Physical Infrastructure working group under the Business Environment and International Ranking Commission led by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Gurbanov noted that a proposal for financing and improving infrastructure related to electric and hybrid vehicles will be submitted to the government in the first half of 2025

"Extensive discussions are underway within the working groups and sub-groups on this issue. Imports of electric and hybrid vehicles are growing rapidly and to support this process, one of the main priorities is to strengthen infrastructure, especially the energy system operated by Azerishig.

The total number of passenger cars in Azerbaijan is currently around 1.6 million. As of January 2025, the number of electric cars is about 6,000 and the number of hybrid cars is about 69,000," Gurbanov added.

