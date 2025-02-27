UNDP and Central Bank of Uzbekistan nod to roll out financial literacy initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have reached an agreement to implement pilot projects aimed at improving financial literacy in several regions of the country, Trend reports.

The discussion took place at the Central Bank, where both sides focused on expanding digital inclusivity and ensuring broader access to financial services for women, particularly in rural areas. Special attention was given to utilizing multiple channels to increase financial accessibility and reach underserved populations.

Both parties also kicked the tires on opportunities for diving into sociological research to get to the bottom of the behavioral factors that sway financial decision-making with the help of international experts in the mix.