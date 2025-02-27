Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
UNDP and Central Bank of Uzbekistan nod to roll out financial literacy initiatives

Uzbekistan Materials 27 February 2025 10:24 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have reached an agreement to implement pilot projects aimed at improving financial literacy in several regions of the country, Trend reports.

The discussion took place at the Central Bank, where both sides focused on expanding digital inclusivity and ensuring broader access to financial services for women, particularly in rural areas. Special attention was given to utilizing multiple channels to increase financial accessibility and reach underserved populations.

Both parties also kicked the tires on opportunities for diving into sociological research to get to the bottom of the behavioral factors that sway financial decision-making with the help of international experts in the mix.

The meeting concluded with plans to integrate financial education into ongoing UNDP initiatives, reinforcing the commitment to empowering local communities with the tools for financial independence.

Earlier, UNDP Uzbekistan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) discussed the implementation of a joint project for rural sustainable development. The parties also agreed to continue cooperation in the Aral region, as well as in the Samarkand, Surkhandarya, and Kashkadarya regions.

