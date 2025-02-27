Kazakhstan, France weigh roping in French companies for growth of Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. French companies may participate in the advancement of logistics infrastructure under the auspices of TITR, as discussed by Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Marat Karabaev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan, Sylvain Guiaugue, during their meeting on February 2025, Trend reports.

During the talks, the parties discussed the potential for cooperation in transport infrastructure, civil aviation, and logistics. Special attention was given to the development of transport routes aimed at strengthening economic ties and improving trade and economic interaction between Kazakhstan and France.



Particular attention was paid to the issue of resuming direct air services between Astana and Paris. The Kazakh side proposed that French airlines take advantage of the "open skies" regime to launch flights to Kazakhstan. The parties discussed the possibility of involving French companies in the development of logistics infrastructure within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route framework.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to further deepen cooperation in transport logistics, which will contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.



The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) is an international transport corridor that runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and onwards to Türkiye and European countries. The route is also part of the international "Belt and Road" initiative, which aims to revive the Great Silk Road in modern times.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel