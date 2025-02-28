Kyrgyz banks' net profit keeps growing

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 28. The Kyrgyz banking system reported a net profit of 31.1 billion soms ($355.6 million) in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Bank shows that the figure increased by 28 percent compared to 2023 (24.2 billion som or $276.7 million).

Moreover, the total assets of the banking sector have grown by 32.8 percent since the start of 2024, reaching 815.7 billion soms ($9.3 billion), compared to 614.3 billion soms ($7 billion) at the end of 2023.

The total loan portfolio of clients in Kyrgyzstan's banking sector reached 340.7 billion soms ($3.8 billion) in 2024, which is 32.2 percent more compared to 2023.

As many as 21 commercial banks and 304 branches were operating in Kyrgyzstan as of December 31, 2024. Five commercial banks provided services under Islamic banking principles, offering financing in both local and foreign currencies.