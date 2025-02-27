Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Vice President Leyla Aliyeva meets with Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Leyla Aliyeva,
Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head
of the IDEA Public Union, met with Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and
Environment Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah as part of her visit to
the Kingdom of Bahrain, Trend reports.
The meeting focused on cooperation in the fields of ecology and
environmental protection, as well as the implementation of joint
projects.
A special emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan’s successful hosting
of the 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29) in November. The Bahraini minister recalled
his visit to Azerbaijan during COP29 and noted that his country is
always ready to contribute to the protection of the environment and
the development of ecological and climate conditions.
Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the importance of joint environmental
initiatives for the future of both the planet and humanity.
During the discussions, measures for the efficient use of water
resources, preventing water loss, wastewater treatment, and
directing it for irrigation were also exchanged.
