Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Vice President Leyla Aliyeva meets with Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment (PHOTO)

A special emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November. The Bahraini minister recalled his visit to Azerbaijan during COP29 and noted that his country is always ready to contribute to the protection of the environment and the development of ecological and climate conditions.

Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the importance of joint environmental initiatives for the future of both the planet and humanity.

During the discussions, measures for the efficient use of water resources, preventing water loss, wastewater treatment, and directing it for irrigation were also exchanged.

