Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Vice President Leyla Aliyeva meets with Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 27 February 2025 12:30 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union, met with Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah as part of her visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on cooperation in the fields of ecology and environmental protection, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

A special emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November. The Bahraini minister recalled his visit to Azerbaijan during COP29 and noted that his country is always ready to contribute to the protection of the environment and the development of ecological and climate conditions.

Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the importance of joint environmental initiatives for the future of both the planet and humanity.

During the discussions, measures for the efficient use of water resources, preventing water loss, wastewater treatment, and directing it for irrigation were also exchanged.

