Heydar Aliyev International Airport: new destinations and expanding route network

This spring, Heydar Aliyev International Airport offers passengers new and expanded travel opportunities. Leading airlines are increasing the frequency of flights to existing destinations and expanding their route networks, making travel even more convenient and accessible.

From March 2 , Air Astana will operate two weekly flights on the Baku – Almaty route.

, Air Astana will operate two weekly flights on the Baku – Almaty route. From March 21 , Fly Arystan will resume flights on the Baku – Aktau route.

, Fly Arystan will resume flights on the Baku – Aktau route. From March 30 : Pegasus Airlines will launch regular flights to Dalaman. Flynas will start direct flights on the Baku – Dammam route. Uzbekistan Airways will increase the frequency of flights on the Baku – Tashkent route to four times a week.

: From April 15 , Aegean Airlines will restore direct air service to Greece by launching direct flights on the Baku – Athens route.

, Aegean Airlines will restore direct air service to Greece by launching direct flights on the Baku – Athens route. From April 28, AZAL will introduce direct flights to Tivat, providing passengers with a unique opportunity to discover the picturesque landscapes of Montenegro.

Additionally, flight frequencies to Rome, Istanbul, Kuwait, and Riyadh will be increased. Flights to Tel Aviv will now be operated not only by AZAL and Israir but also by Arkia, providing passengers with even more choices.

Passengers will also benefit from direct flights to key tourist and business hubs in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Popular destinations include Berlin, Paris, Vienna, Barcelona, Prague, Budapest, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Dammam, Beijing, Urumqi, Malé (Maldives), Sharm El Sheikh, and more.

Considering the traditionally high demand for air travel in spring, passengers are encouraged to book tickets and plan their trips in advance to make their journey as comfortable and cost-effective as possible.