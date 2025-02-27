Document approved by EU and Armenian parliament shows disregard for human rights - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. As the Western Azerbaijan Community, we condemn and categorically reject the final document adopted at the meeting of the EU–Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee on February 25, 2025, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Trend reports.

“This document, approved by the European Parliament and the Parliament of Armenia, embodies racism, shows disrespect for human rights, encroaches upon the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and serves to instigate a new war in the region.

Armenia—having occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territories, destroyed nearly a thousand towns and villages, killed more than 20 000 Azerbaijanis on Azerbaijani soil, subjected 4 000 Azerbaijanis to enforced disappearance, and contaminated 13 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory with millions of mines and unexploded ordnance—is now being portrayed as the embodiment of “democracy” and a “dove of peace.” It is as if Armenia were not the state that, driven by a racist ideology, ethnically cleansed over one million Azerbaijanis from its own territory and the territories of Azerbaijan it once occupied.

Those who have ignored the plight of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons for more than thirty years are now raising issues regarding the Armenians who left Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region voluntarily. This is a blatant example of racial discrimination. The European Parliament, which turns a blind eye to the mass and systematic destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia, the violation of expelled Azerbaijanis’ property rights, and their right of return, has no moral authority to speak on human rights and humanitarian law.

On the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, calling for the release of individuals brought before the court on suspicion of committing that genocide is an attack on judicial independence and a sign of disrespect to the memory of Khojaly’s victims. Such calls effectively condone war crimes committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people, promise impunity for Armenia, and encourage the repetition of similar crimes.

Multiple references in the document to the militarist “European Peace Facility” and the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) demonstrate that the European Union will continue to support Armenia’s militarization.

References to the so-called OSCE “Minsk Group” and its notorious “Madrid Principles” leave no doubt that the real intention of the authors of this statement is to rekindle conflict in the region.

It is especially noteworthy that the Armenian parliament, in which the ruling party holds a majority, has also approved this statement which runs against peace agenda. This proves that the Armenian government is not sincere in the peace negotiations and is using these talks as a cover to complete its massive armament program.

We call on the international community to oppose these steps taken by Armenia and the European Union against human rights and peace,” the Community added.

