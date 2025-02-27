Azerbaijan updates on latest information on compatriots detained in Eritrea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The crew members of three Azerbaijani ships detained in Eritrea have still not been released, Caspian Marine Services B.V. told Trend.

The company confirmed that the crew members are being provided with food and are maintaining limited contact with their families.

"Their health is in good condition," the company reported.

Previously, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said that no new developments have occurred regarding the issue and that relevant negotiations are still ongoing.

To note, on November 7, 2024, three vessels – "CMS Pahlavan," "CMS Igid," and "CMS-3," sailing under the flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan and operated by the Azerbaijani branch of Caspian Marine Services B.V. – were forced to enter the territorial waters of the State of Eritrea due to worsening weather conditions during their journey to Abu Dhabi (the UAE) via the Suez Canal.