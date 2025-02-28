Uzbekistan reports lower motor gasoline output for Jan. 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 28. The volume of motor gasoline production in Uzbekistan amounted to 99,000 tons in January 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's statistics agency shows that this figure decreased by 25.8 percent year-on-year (124,600 tons in January 2024).

Moreover, motor gasoline production decreased to 99,000 tons in January 2025, compared to 100,000 tons in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Saneg (the largest private oil and gas company) opened a new terminal at SEG TASCO (a subsidiary of Saneg) in Fergana.

The new terminal emerged as a vessel to carry forth a multitude of state decrees, each one a seed planted in the fertile ground of governance.

To date, the project has completed construction and repair works worth more than 15 billion soums ($1.1 million) and ensured a round-the-clock supply of various types of gasoline and diesel fuel. The good news is that the loading and customs clearance process has been reduced from one day to one hour.