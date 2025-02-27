Azerbaijan, Somalia ink MoU on cooperation in oil & gas sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan and Somalia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s minister of energy, wrote on X.

He pointed out that the opportunities to establish an energy partnership were assessed with Dahir Shire Mohamed, the minister of oil and mineral resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

“We signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the oil and gas sector between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia. This agreement marks a significant step in advancing cooperation by leveraging Azerbaijan's extensive experience in oil and gas projects,” the minister noted.