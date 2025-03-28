Azerbaijan aims to raise homes in its liberated Sarijali village in two phases (FOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 28. Azerbaijan plans for the construction of 425 individual homes across two stages in Sarijali village, located in the Aghdam district, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The first phase of the project, which will serve a population of 1,873 people (425 families), was inaugurated during a media tour of the village. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the first phase on March 27. Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, provided the President and First Lady with details about the conditions created in the village.

The total area designated for the project exceeds 123 hectares. The full plan involves the construction of 425 homes in two phases.

To ensure the employment of the local population, various educational, economic, social, and household-oriented facilities, as well as community and cultural centers, have been established. The project also addresses social needs, including the construction of internal village roads and the installation of electricity, communication, and water systems, along with ensuring gas supply.

It is noteworthy that the foundation for this village, located just six kilometers from the center of Aghdam city, was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 4, 2022.

