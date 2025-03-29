Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 29, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 40 currencies grew and five decreased in value compared to March 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,335 rials, and one euro is 617,320 rials, while on March 27, one euro was 613,120 rials.

Currency Rial on March 29 Rial on March 27 1 US dollar USD 570,335 568,688 1 British pound GBP 738,076 732,855 1 Swiss franc CHF 647,423 643,386 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,080 56,683 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,492 54,044 1 Danish krone DKK 82,732 82,177 1 Indian rupee INR 6,668 6,640 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,299 154,850 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,849,990 1,843,591 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,540 202,837 100 Japanese yens JPY 379,507 377,382 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,322 73,131 1 Omani rial OMR 1,481,513 1,477,150 1 Canadian dollar CAD 399,281 398,894 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 326,687 326,517 1 South African rand ZAR 30,983 31,130 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,007 14,960 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,700 6,757 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,685 156,233 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,503 43,366 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 359,217 358,551 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,089 151,650 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,516,848 1,512,468 1 Singapore dollar SGD 425,326 424,537 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,147 467,572 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,237 19,165 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 271 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,555 414,787 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,998 117,738 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,530 78,257 100 Thai baht THB 1,681,331 1,672,680 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,568 128,306 1,000 South Korean won KRW 388,159 387,513 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 804,422 802,099 1 euro EUR 617,320 613,120 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 113,149 113,540 1 Georgian lari GEL 206,226 205,158 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,372 34,215 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,038 8,054 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,412 173,902 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,491 334,520 100 Philippine pesos PHP 993,994 984,620 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,375 52,120 1 Turkmen TMT 163,122 162,567 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,249 8,306

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 766,595 rials and $1 costs 708,248 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 745,716 rials, and the price of $1 totals 688,958 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.01–1.04 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1.1–1.13 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel