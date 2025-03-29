Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 29

Business Materials 29 March 2025 11:01 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 29, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 40 currencies grew and five decreased in value compared to March 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,335 rials, and one euro is 617,320 rials, while on March 27, one euro was 613,120 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 29

Rial on March 27

1 US dollar

USD

570,335

568,688

1 British pound

GBP

738,076

732,855

1 Swiss franc

CHF

647,423

643,386

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,080

56,683

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,492

54,044

1 Danish krone

DKK

82,732

82,177

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,668

6,640

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,299

154,850

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,849,990

1,843,591

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,540

202,837

100 Japanese yens

JPY

379,507

377,382

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,322

73,131

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,481,513

1,477,150

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

399,281

398,894

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

326,687

326,517

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,983

31,130

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,007

14,960

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,700

6,757

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,685

156,233

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,503

43,366

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

359,217

358,551

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,089

151,650

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,516,848

1,512,468

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

425,326

424,537

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,147

467,572

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,237

19,165

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

271

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,555

414,787

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,998

117,738

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,530

78,257

100 Thai baht

THB

1,681,331

1,672,680

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,568

128,306

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

388,159

387,513

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

804,422

802,099

1 euro

EUR

617,320

613,120

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

113,149

113,540

1 Georgian lari

GEL

206,226

205,158

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,372

34,215

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,038

8,054

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,412

173,902

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,491

334,520

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

993,994

984,620

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,375

52,120

1 Turkmen

TMT

163,122

162,567

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,249

8,306

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 766,595 rials and $1 costs 708,248 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 745,716 rials, and the price of $1 totals 688,958 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.01–1.04 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1.1–1.13 million rials.

