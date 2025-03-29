Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 29, Trend reports via the CBI.
By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 40 currencies grew and five decreased in value compared to March 27.
As for CBI, $1 equals 570,335 rials, and one euro is 617,320 rials, while on March 27, one euro was 613,120 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on March 29
|
Rial on March 27
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
570,335
|
568,688
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
738,076
|
732,855
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
647,423
|
643,386
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
57,080
|
56,683
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
54,492
|
54,044
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
82,732
|
82,177
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,668
|
6,640
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
155,299
|
154,850
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,849,990
|
1,843,591
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
203,540
|
202,837
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
379,507
|
377,382
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,322
|
73,131
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,481,513
|
1,477,150
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
399,281
|
398,894
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
326,687
|
326,517
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
30,983
|
31,130
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,007
|
14,960
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,700
|
6,757
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
156,685
|
156,233
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,503
|
43,366
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
359,217
|
358,551
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
152,089
|
151,650
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,516,848
|
1,512,468
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
425,326
|
424,537
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
469,147
|
467,572
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,237
|
19,165
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
272
|
271
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
416,555
|
414,787
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
117,998
|
117,738
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
78,530
|
78,257
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,681,331
|
1,672,680
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
128,568
|
128,306
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
388,159
|
387,513
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
804,422
|
802,099
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
617,320
|
613,120
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
113,149
|
113,540
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
206,226
|
205,158
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
34,372
|
34,215
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,038
|
8,054
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
174,412
|
173,902
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
335,491
|
334,520
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
993,994
|
984,620
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
52,375
|
52,120
|
1 Turkmen
|
TMT
|
163,122
|
162,567
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
8,249
|
8,306
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 766,595 rials and $1 costs 708,248 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 745,716 rials, and the price of $1 totals 688,958 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.01–1.04 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1.1–1.13 million rials.
