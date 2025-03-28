Kazakh, Uzbek presidents to meet in Almaty for informal talks

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. On March 29, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will hold an informal meeting in Almaty, Trend reports.

According to the Kazakh president’s press service, the two leaders will discuss ways to strengthen their strategic partnership and alliance, as well as regional developments.

The Uzbek president’s office noted that the talks will focus on expanding cooperation in trade, industrial collaboration, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, and water management. The discussions will also cover interregional ties and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

A similar meeting between the two presidents was held in Khiva in April last year.