Alstom committed to greener rail networks in Central Asia - managing director (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Alstom underscores the pivotal role of Central Asia as a gateway and transportation hub for numerous countries, said Jerome Boyet, Managing Director of Alstom in Western and Central Asia, in an interview with Trend.

"Central Asia is a crucial gateway to the region and a significant transportation hub for numerous countries. Our long-term vision is to reinforce this strategic position by enhancing our contributions to regional economic integration and sustainable transportation goals," Boyet said.

To achieve these objectives, Alstom has committed to developing its human and industrial capacities in alignment with customer needs. "A prime example of this commitment is our ongoing development of services that provide our customers with a predictable and reliable outlook on their operating costs. By securing the availability and reliability levels of their assets, we aim to support our clients for up to 25 years, ensuring they can operate with confidence and efficiency," Boyet noted.

He further highlighted the company’s focus on promoting sustainable transportation solutions that align with eco-friendly economic growth. "Through our innovations and advanced technologies, we aim to make significant strides toward more efficient, greener rail networks that support the wider objectives of sustainable development in the region," Boyet added.

Alstom’s commitment to the modernization of transport infrastructure extends to fostering collaboration among nations. "As Central Asia continues to evolve, Alstom is dedicated to being a proactive partner in this journey, contributing to the modernization of transport infrastructure and fostering collaboration among nations to enhance interconnectivity and economic prosperity," Boyet stated.

The company’s strong presence in Kazakhstan serves as a foundation for its regional ambitions. Boyet pointed to Kazakhstan's strategic role in facilitating exports of locomotives and rail equipment to neighboring countries. "There are indeed significant opportunities to export locomotives and other rail equipment to neighboring countries. We welcome these opportunities as our manufacturing setup in Kazakhstan is fully capable of meeting the needs of the region and extending our reach to the broader 1520 gauge market," he explained.

Boyet emphasized the advantages of Alstom's local expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities. "Our strategic location and advanced manufacturing capabilities empower us to efficiently produce high-quality rail solutions that cater to the specific requirements of Central Asian countries. By leveraging our local expertise and relationships, we can respond effectively to the growing demand for modern, efficient rail transport in neighboring markets," he said.

Sustainability remains at the core of Alstom's operations, positioning the company as a preferred partner for countries seeking to enhance their rail infrastructure. "Furthermore, our commitment to sustainability and technological innovation positions us as a preferred partner for countries looking to enhance their rail infrastructure. We are excited about the potential to expand our exports and contribute to the development of neighboring railway systems, ultimately fostering greater connectivity and economic collaboration across the region," Boyet concluded.