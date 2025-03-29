French Polynesian delegate calls France's colonial policy ruiner of identity and culture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. France's colonial policy led to the loss of national and religious identity of the peoples of French Polynesia and other colonized territories, Secretary General of Tavini Huiraatira Party of French Polynesia Victor Maamaatuaiahutapu said during the international conference on "Colonialism: the destruction of religious and national identity" organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

Maamaatuaiahutapu stressed that France, as a former colonial power, had imposed alien values ​​on the people of French Polynesia for centuries, trying to erase their unique culture and religious identity.

"We Polynesians live in a situation where our culture and traditions are marginalized. European standards have been imposed on us, ignoring our customs and beliefs, which has led to cultural impoverishment and the loss of our identity," he mentioned.

The secretary-general noted that this situation has had long-term consequences for the dignity of the people and their struggle for independence.

According to him, the restoration of cultural identity and respect for traditions is an important part of the efforts to achieve full freedom and sovereignty.

"Our struggle for independence is not only a political struggle but also a desire to restore our cultural identity. We demand recognition of our right to autonomy and respect for our traditions, which are the basis of our existence," he added.

