Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Turkmenistan to host Turkmen-Romanian energy cooperation working group meeting

Economy Materials 29 March 2025 11:12 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan to host Turkmen-Romanian energy cooperation working group meeting
Photo: Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 29. In April 2025, Turkmenistan's Ashgabat will host the eighth meeting of the Turkmen-Romanian working group on energy cooperation, Trend reports.

The preparation for the event was discussed at a government meeting on Friday. Vice Prime Minister Batyr Amanov stated that representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the International Oil and Gas University named after Yagshigeldi Kakayev, state concerns "Türkmengaz," "Türkmennebit," "Türkmenhimiýa," the State Energy Corporation "Türkmenenergo," and the closed joint-stock company "Deňiz Söwda Floty" will participate in the meeting.

The Vice Prime Minister submitted the relevant proposal for the President's consideration. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of developing partnerships with European countries, including Romania, and instructed to ensure proper preparation for the meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more