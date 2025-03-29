Turkmenistan to host Turkmen-Romanian energy cooperation working group meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 29. In April 2025, Turkmenistan's Ashgabat will host the eighth meeting of the Turkmen-Romanian working group on energy cooperation, Trend reports.



The preparation for the event was discussed at a government meeting on Friday. Vice Prime Minister Batyr Amanov stated that representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the International Oil and Gas University named after Yagshigeldi Kakayev, state concerns "Türkmengaz," "Türkmennebit," "Türkmenhimiýa," the State Energy Corporation "Türkmenenergo," and the closed joint-stock company "Deňiz Söwda Floty" will participate in the meeting.



The Vice Prime Minister submitted the relevant proposal for the President's consideration. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of developing partnerships with European countries, including Romania, and instructed to ensure proper preparation for the meeting.

