Russia, Türkiye talk trade, energy, and Black Sea initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a detailed phone conversation, focusing on bilateral cooperation, strategic energy projects, and regional developments, Trend reports, citing the Kremlin.

Both leaders noted the positive momentum in Russian-Turkish relations, including growing trade. They also discussed Putin’s dialogue with the U.S. on resolving the Ukraine conflict and normalizing Russian-U.S. relations.

The conversation covered the potential revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, originally brokered by Türkiye and the UN in 2022, and the removal of barriers to Russian food and fertilizer exports. Erdoğan expressed support for Russian-U.S. talks and Türkiye's willingness to facilitate the Black Sea deal.

Regarding Syria, both leaders emphasized the importance of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need to support stability and the rights of all ethnic and religious communities.