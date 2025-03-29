Kyrgyzstan bolsters gasoline exports in January

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 29. Kyrgyzstan exported 9.569 million liters of gasoline in January 2025, a sharp increase of 9.5 million liters, or 138 times, compared to January 2024.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, the total value of these exports reached $4.35 million, up $4.31 million, or 128 times more than in the same period last year.

The country exported gasoline to two countries: Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. Exports to Uzbekistan totaled 1.36 million liters, a 20-fold increase, valued at $548,511, which is 16 times higher than January 2024. Meanwhile, exports to Afghanistan amounted to 8.21 million liters, worth $3.8 million. Notably, Kyrgyzstan did not export gasoline to Afghanistan in January 2024.

Kyrgyzstan’s overall foreign trade turnover in January 2025 totaled $983.8 million, which is a decrease of 17.8 percent compared to January 2024. Exports amounted to $142.2 million, a decline of 24.7 percent year-on-year, while imports fell by 16.5 percent, reaching $841.6 million.

In the structure of trade, exports accounted for 14.5 percent of total turnover, while imports made up 85.5 percent.