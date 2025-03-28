Azerbaijan's liberated Sarijali village rehab first phase set to accommodate many families

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 28. Azerbaijan's Sarijali village in the Aghdam district is set to welcome 895 residents (203 families) as part of the first phase of its reconstruction project, Trend's Karabakh Bureau was informed during a media tour of Sarijali village.

The execution of 203 distinct residential units has been successfully finalized. The residential units are available in a spectrum of dimensions, encompassing configurations of two, three, four, and five rooms.

To accommodate the future inhabitants, the first phase of the settlement covers 54 hectares of land.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the inauguration of the first phase of the aforesaid village on March 27.

