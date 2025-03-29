Starlink now accessible in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet, supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

The network consists of thousands of satellites orbiting much closer to Earth - around 550 km - providing global coverage. Thanks to their low orbit, Starlink offers significantly lower latency, around 25 ms, compared to 600+ ms with traditional satellites.