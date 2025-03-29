Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Starlink now accessible in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 29 March 2025 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
Starlink now accessible in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Evez Hasanov
Evez Hasanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet, supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

The network consists of thousands of satellites orbiting much closer to Earth - around 550 km - providing global coverage. Thanks to their low orbit, Starlink offers significantly lower latency, around 25 ms, compared to 600+ ms with traditional satellites.

Starlink now accessible in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Starlink now accessible in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more