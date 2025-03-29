President of Global Reparations Movement hails Baku Initiative Group for anti-colonial pose

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The contribution of the Baku Initiative Group to the fight against colonialism is exemplary, President of the Global Movement for Reparations and Secretary of the International Front for Decolonization (Guadeloupe) José Martin Jean-Pierre said during the international conference on "Colonialism: the destruction of religious and national identity" organized by the initiative group, Trend reports.

He noted that the Baku Initiative Group plays an important role in international efforts to decolonize and protect the rights of peoples who suffered from the colonial past.

"We realized that unity gives strength, and the diversity of our histories and realities is an advantage. Each struggle is a brick that strengthens the building of our collective liberation," Jean-Pierre noted.

He also called for the active mobilization of the international community and the attraction of support for decolonization processes.

"The UN can become a strategic lever if we are united and coordinated in our demands for respect for the rights of peoples and a serious approach to decolonization," he stressed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel