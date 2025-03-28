Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
French Guiana delegate alerts about France's ongoing colonial policy in his country

Politics Materials 28 March 2025 16:37 (UTC +04:00)
French Guiana delegate alerts about France's ongoing colonial policy in his country

Aydan Alasgarli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The colonial legacy continues to exert a significant influence on the identity and culture of French Guiana, said Dominique Monte, a member of the Decolonization and Social Freedom Movement (French Guiana), Trend reports.

In his address at a press conference held ahead of an international conference on the theme "Colonialism: Destruction of National and Religious Identity," Monte further added to his statement.

"France imposed its state radio, television, school programs, history, and various communities on us. As indigenous people, we feel lost, trying to understand who we truly are," she said.

Monte emphasized that, at a certain juncture, the indigenous populace started to associate themselves with the French.

"Today, in French Guiana, there is a movement for self-determination. We are striving to realize our identity, developing our own cultural codes, and studying our history. More and more conferences are being held on hidden histories that we were never told about," she added.

