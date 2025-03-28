French Guiana delegate alerts about France's ongoing colonial policy in his country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The colonial legacy continues to exert a significant influence on the identity and culture of French Guiana, said Dominique Monte, a member of the Decolonization and Social Freedom Movement (French Guiana), Trend reports.

In his address at a press conference held ahead of an international conference on the theme "Colonialism: Destruction of National and Religious Identity," Monte further added to his statement.

"France imposed its state radio, television, school programs, history, and various communities on us. As indigenous people, we feel lost, trying to understand who we truly are," she said.