Kazakhstan’s Tokayev, UN SecGen hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, held a phone conversation, Trend reports.

During the conversation, current issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Nations were discussed.

Tokayev noted the importance of the unanimously adopted resolution of the UN General Assembly on the establishment of the Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. The interlocutors also discussed further steps to institutionalize the Regional Center.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that in the year of the 80th anniversary of the UN, which remains a universal and uncontested organization, it is important to direct the efforts of all states to comply with its Charter and the generally recognized principles of international law.

The Secretary-General highly appreciated the peacekeeping efforts of Kazakhstan and its contribution to strengthening global security and sustainable development.