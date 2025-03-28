Center fell first: history of Europe's voluntary surrender

From London to Stockholm, Paris to Berlin, hard-right politics have gone from fringe to front-row. Once treated as political poison, they’ve now been sanitized, mainstreamed—and most shockingly, handed the keys by the very parties sworn to keep them locked out. So what the hell happened?

Right now, deep inside Berlin’s coalition war rooms, migration is the issue lighting everyone’s hair on fire. Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and Social Democrats (SPD) are in a heated race to out-tough each other on immigration reform. But the result? A complete boomerang. Instead of halting the rise of the hard right, Germany’s legacy parties are rolling out the red carpet. The only winner in this game? Alternative für Deutschland (AfD)—a party that, not long ago, was exiled to the political wilderness and is now making a full-throttle push for the big leagues.

And no, Germany’s not some outlier. This is Europe-wide. In the UK, Sweden, Austria—every time traditional parties try to hijack the talking points of the far right, it backfires. Voters just end up flocking to the real deal.

The Firewall Collapses

For years, Germany kept its distance. There was a kind of unwritten firewall—an across-the-board pact among mainstream parties to steer clear of any alliance with extremists. It was a badge of democratic honor. But now, with the 2025 Bundestag election looming, that firewall is cracking. And the wrecking ball swinging at it? None other than Friedrich Merz, the CDU boss and would-be chancellor.

It was Merz who brokered a tactical alliance with AfD on a hardline anti-immigration bill. Publicly, he framed it as about “border security.” But behind closed doors, the calculus was clear: poach some votes from the far right. The result? A political faceplant. CDU’s numbers nosedived from a steady 30–32% in January to 28.5% on election day. Meanwhile, AfD soared.

Merz played a game that’s claimed plenty of players before him—thinking he could undercut the radicals by echoing their message. Instead, he handed them legitimacy. Protest voters didn’t buy the knockoff—they went straight to the source.

When the Mainstream Becomes the Megaphone

The playbook is old, but it still works like a charm. In times of political burnout, elite fatigue, and rising social tension, protest voting dominates. People don’t vote for—they vote against. And they pick whoever promises to “clean house” the loudest. That’s right in the far right’s wheelhouse.

But this isn't just about backlash votes. The far right has been playing the long game. They’ve been working the grassroots, beefing up their media game, and polishing their image. Gone are the bald-headed skinheads with “Germany for Germans” signs. In their place? Suited-up, camera-ready “new politicians.” Take AfD’s Alice Weidel—ex-banker, technocrat, international resume. Clean-cut packaging. Same old xenophobic core.

This is what scholars call mainstreaming—when ideas from the political fringe seep into the center. But they don’t sneak in alone. They’re ushered in, often by the very institutions meant to keep them out. Instead of fighting the message, centrist parties end up parroting it.

Rebranding Hate

The secret sauce of the far right’s success? A slick rebrand. “Germany for Germans” is out. In comes the polished euphemism: “remigration.” No longer “deportation,” but a “return to the homeland.” Not ethnic cleansing, but “restoring social justice.” The vocabulary’s had a makeover, but the ugly truth underneath is untouched.

Every hard-right outfit that made it big pulled the same move. France’s Rassemblement National (National Rally) under Marine Le Pen ditched Holocaust denial. Sweden Democrats dropped the flaming torch logo and replaced it with a dainty flower. Italy’s Lega swapped separatism for an anti-immigration chorus.

None of these parties actually ditched their radical roots. They just slapped on better PR. And here's the kicker—every time mainstream parties dabble in that same rhetoric, they’re not fighting extremism. They’re branding it as respectable.

Feeding the Beast

Mainstream parties keep falling for the same illusion: that they can flirt with far-right themes and come out on top. But the record is brutally clear—when centrists try to co-opt extremism, they don’t neutralize it. They supercharge it. And they alienate the moderate base they still depend on.

The real irony? You don’t even need a full-blown crisis to set this off. No mass migration event. No economic collapse. Just relentless noise. That’s how it worked in Sweden. The Sweden Democrats made immigration the issue—without any surge in actual arrivals. They just kept hammering it. Nonstop. Day after day.

When France’s far-right party pulled in 13.6% of the vote back in 2017, the establishment breathed a sigh of relief—crisis averted. Fast forward to the 2024 elections? That number jumped to 33%. Same platform. Same ideological core. Just a new face, a new tone—and a completely different political landscape.

Political scientists Aurelien Mondon and Aaron Winter called this out years ago. In their seminal work Reactionary Democracy, they mapped out how Europe’s democracies are bulldozing the lines between the acceptable and the extreme—mimicking the very forces they’re supposed to oppose. Their thesis is a warning shot: “In trying to stop the radicals, centrists start speaking their language. And lose.”

Soft-Face Fascism: When the Center Started Talking Like the Far Right

Spooked by the thought of hemorrhaging voters, traditional parties across Europe have been playing a dangerous game—trying to steal the script from the far right. Tighter borders. “Cultural threats.” Identity politics cloaked in nationalism. But what they don’t seem to grasp is that this copycat strategy doesn’t neuter the far right—it normalizes it. It blurs the line between mainstream and fringe, until that line disappears altogether.

It’s not chaos. It’s choreography. On one side, the far right swaps jackboots for jackets, torches for talking points. “Germany for Germans” becomes “remigration.” On the other, legacy parties quietly adopt the lingo, the fear-mongering, even the conspiracy theories. It’s not a descent into extremism. It’s a handshake with it.

Jean-Werner Müller, a political theorist at Princeton, calls this the “gateway effect.” The idea? Far-right parties don’t need to sell the whole package. They just need one clean, relatable entry point. Maybe it’s skepticism about climate change as a threat to “individual freedom.” Maybe it’s the old “migrants are draining the system” trope. Once that seed is planted, the rest follows—quietly, methodically.

France: Where the Center Gave Up the Fight

Nowhere is the surrender more shameless than in France. In 2021, Emmanuel Macron’s own Interior Minister accused far-right icon Marine Le Pen of being too soft on immigration. The following year, center-right candidate Valérie Pécresse name-dropped the “Great Replacement”—a conspiracy theory straight out of white nationalist manifestos.

This wasn’t containment—it was coronation. Le Pen didn’t get marginalized. She got mainstreamed. Macron’s approval tanked. Le Pen surged. And talking points that once sent shivers down Europe’s spine were now coming from cabinet ministers, major newspapers, and presidential candidates.

Sweden: When Liberals Got Cozy with the Far Right

Sweden—once hailed as Europe’s liberal conscience—started its rightward drift over a decade ago. In 2013, Moderate Party immigration minister Tobias Billström kicked off a national campaign to scale back immigration. Ten years later, his party had lost a third of its base and clung to power only by striking a deal with the Sweden Democrats—a party with neo-fascist roots.

Now, that very party is shaping Sweden’s immigration policy. Its popularity? Up to 23% in 2024. The Moderates? Slipping to 16%. Even Sweden’s Social Democrats—the center-left that once defined Scandinavian values—have started co-opting anti-immigrant rhetoric just to survive.

The result? The Overton window hasn’t just shifted—it’s jumped the tracks. The center, once the anchor of consensus, has vanished.

Belgium: The Blueprint for Losing Everything

In Belgium, the pattern plays out like déjà vu. The New Flemish Alliance—the country’s largest party since 2009—tried to outflank the far right by veering right itself. The payoff? They got leapfrogged. Far-right parties surged to 23%, seizing the top spot for the first time in history.

Same formula: the center mirrors the fringe, the fringe becomes the center.

The UK: Brexit Wasn’t a Revolt. It Was a Merger.

Back in the ’90s, UKIP looked like political satire. Cartoonish nationalism, crank ideas, fringe appeal. But its talking points—“take back control,” anti-immigrant screeds, EU-bashing—eventually wormed their way into the Conservative Party’s bloodstream. Brexit wasn’t the people rising up. It was the mainstream bending down.

Now, the very party that swallowed those ideas—the Tories—is circling the drain. Their polling sits at a feeble 20–22%. Reform UK, UKIP’s direct descendant, is hot on Labour’s heels. The Conservative playbook? Pure Farage. Culture war theatrics. Attacks on human rights advocates. Full-blown anti-migrant hysteria.

What’s left isn’t conservatism—it’s cosplay. A hollowed-out party structure lurching between populist slogans, stripped of principle or purpose.

Berlin, Spring 2025: The Rightward March Continues

Back in Berlin, the CDU—the recent victors—are following the same script. Their messaging is all about “order,” “security,” and “control over migration.” Translation? They’re inching closer to the very people they once vowed never to touch.

The Social Democrats, too, have toned things down. You won’t hear them echoing AfD talking points—at least not yet—but their once-vocal defense of migrant rights has gone radio silent. Just like their faith in the political center.

The CDU and SPD have already cut off talks with the Greens, calling them “too radical.” They’re not ready to deal with the AfD. Not publicly. But in backroom chatter, political insiders are gaming out the scenarios where even that taboo crumbles.

No Brakes, Just Panic

Analysts aren’t mincing words. The far right is rising—not just in Germany, but across Europe. And the cordon sanitaire? It’s eroding fast. Traditional parties aren’t standing their ground. They’re sliding rightward. And this isn’t strategy—it’s a skid on black ice.

Daniel Sachs, founder of Sweden’s DSF think tank, calls the current trend “ultra-right mimicry.” And he says it’s political suicide. Instead of standing their ground, centrists are parroting the slogans of extremists. Instead of offering an answer, they’re copying the question. The result? Voters bail. The fringe gains ground.

Sachs argues for a different path—what he calls “radical centrism.” Not appeasement. Not adaptation. But a return to hard boundaries—between democracy and demagoguery, between mainstream and fringe, between normal and dangerous.

But those lines aren’t just vanishing in parliament. They’re blurring in the press too.

The Media’s Unwitting Role in Normalizing the Extreme

The far right loves to scream about the “liberal media,” “fake news,” and “corrupt journalists.” But here’s the twist: it’s the media—often unintentionally—that’s helping launder their image.

A team of political scientists looked into The Guardian, a center-left staple, and found a troubling trend. The word populism had become a PR tool. It replaced sharper terms like “racism,” “xenophobia,” and “extremism.” The result? A sanitized narrative. One that made these movements sound like just another political option instead of a real and present threat.

When you call a far-right party “populist,” it doesn't sound scary. It sounds relatable.

This sleight of hand makes what used to be authoritarian, even fascist, seem palatable. By framing these groups as populists—not radicals, not fanatics—the media dulls public alarm. A mask of normalcy hides the face of ideological extremism.

The Center Is Erasing Itself

A clear-eyed analysis of party rhetoric, media narratives, and coalition strategies in Germany, France, Sweden, Belgium, and the UK reveals one unmistakable trend: a continental drift to the right. Not a glitch. A pattern.

— In Germany, the CDU/CSU is steadily absorbing the language of “control” and “crackdown,” wading deeper into AfD territory.

— In France, a Macron minister accuses Marine Le Pen of going soft on immigration, while the center-right “Republicans” casually invoke the racist “Great Replacement” theory.

— In Sweden, the once-dominant Moderates have ceded the immigration debate to a party with neo-fascist DNA.

— In Belgium, Flemish conservatives have been outflanked—obliterated—by hard-right populists.

— In Britain, the ruling Conservatives parrot UKIP rhetoric, hemorrhaging voters while blurring the line between politics and parody.

And through it all, the media claps—or stays silent. Even criticism, when it comes, echoes in the register of populism.

There is a cure. But it’s bitter.

Political scholars and democratic theorists have proposed a path out: redraw the lines. Reclaim political clarity. Reinforce the language of democracy. But in today’s politics, that sounds more like a fairy tale than a feasible playbook. It’s easier to cosplay as a radical than to risk looking like a loser with principles.

The real punchline of Europe’s rightward turn? The far right isn’t winning. It’s being handed the win.

The issue isn’t where the line is. The issue is who’s brave enough to draw it again—and stay on the right side.

These aren’t isolated episodes. They’re symptoms. And they all point to the same diagnosis: the liberal center’s inability to defend itself. The more it tries to please everyone, the more it ends up caving to the loudest voices in the room. Resistance is replaced by imitation. Leadership by mimicry.

Each time a mainstream party borrows far-right language, the far right doubles down and gets bolder. This isn’t opposition. It’s oxygen.

And as long as democratic elites keep chasing the illusion of dominance by shifting right—aping the rhetoric of “threats,” “national identity,” and “lost control”—they’re not saving democracy. They’re diluting it. The far right doesn’t need to march anymore. It’s already in the chamber.

The far right in Europe didn’t seize power. They were ushered in—by the very hands that once vowed to shut them out. Traditional parties, paralyzed by the fear of losing power, opened the door to forces that once couldn’t win a city council race.

While the CDU and SPD scramble to sound tougher than the AfD on immigration, the hard right keeps rising. That’s not a warning sign. That’s a system failure. Or worse—maybe it’s the plan.

The real question now isn’t whether this train can be stopped. It’s who’s still willing to pull the brake—before Europe forgets where the center even was.

