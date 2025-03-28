France uses crises to suppress independence movements - activist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. France manipulates crises to maintain and expand its dominant position while suppressing movements for independence, said José Martin Jean-Pierre, President of the Global Reparations Movement and Secretary of the International Front for Decolonization (Guadeloupe), Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference held in connection with the international conference on "Colonialism: The Destruction of National and Religious Identity," Jean-Pierre argued that France uses crisis situations to discredit the ideas of independence. He pointed to the 1989 Hurricane Hugo, which devastated Guadeloupe, as an example.

"After the hurricane, a full-scale campaign was launched to show how 'great France' was able to help, but in reality, its goal was to suppress any aspirations for freedom. France promoted the idea that natural disasters were a threat and only it could provide assistance. This was followed by an extensive media campaign aimed at discrediting the ideas of independence and freedom," he said.

