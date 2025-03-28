Azerbaijani official praises successful facelift of nation's Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, March 28. Shusha's new buildings are being constructed with local Shusha stones, and the architectural solutions are designed to align with the city's historic and cultural identity, Vugar Maharramov, Deputy Executive Director of the Shusha State Reserve, said in a statement to Trend.

"On Karabakh street, multi-story buildings built during the Soviet era have been demolished, and in their place, new structures are being built in a unique architectural style," he said.

Maharramov added that the construction is part of a public-private partnership involving ten buildings being erected by both investors and the government.

"Two of these buildings are commissioned by the Shusha State Reserve, while eight others are commissioned by private investors. The new buildings will be used for hotels, aparthotels, office and commercial spaces, restaurants, and other facilities. Domestic and international architects' recommendations have been considered in their design," he added.

