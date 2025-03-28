Azerbaijan set to represent at Copenhagen climate ministerial meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Denmark's Copenhagen will host a pivotal climate summit, drawing leaders and ministers from around the globe ahead of the COP30 conference in Brazil on May 7-8, 2025, Trend reports.

According to the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities, and Climate, the ministerial meeting will convene nearly 40 global leaders and policymakers to review the progress of COP29 and address the critical issues surrounding the upcoming COP30 in Belem, Brazil. The summit is expected to provide a platform for raising ambitions and boosting efforts on climate action, particularly in terms of implementing national climate plans.

Lars Aagaard, Denmark's Minister of Energy, Utilities, and Climate, will co-chair the meeting alongside Brazilian Ambassador André Correa do Lago, who will assume the presidency of COP30, and outgoing COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev from Azerbaijan. The summit will be a key moment in reinforcing global commitments to tackling climate change.

"The Copenhagen meeting of climate ministers will be a highly relevant forum to advance the climate agenda and reaffirm the importance of dialogue and collaboration in the fight against climate change. This partnership will play a critical role in achieving successful outcomes at COP30. As mentioned in my first letter to the international community, we must explore all possible ways to address the many challenges we will face in the future," André Corrêa do Lago said in a statement.

"The multilateral climate system has already delivered tangible benefits, and we must continue the spirit of courage and solidarity demonstrated at COP29 in Baku. Every country must now stand up, ensure that we meet our past commitments, and continue moving forward in implementing them. We must send a clear signal of our unwavering dedication to continued ambitious climate action in Copenhagen," COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said.

"Global climate action and unity are now more crucial than ever. Sadly, some countries are stepping back, but we must remain steadfast in ensuring a sustainable future. I am proud that we are once again bringing key global players together in Copenhagen to advance the climate agenda," Minister Lars Aagaard said.

To note, Denmark has been hosting the Climate Action Conference in Copenhagen for four consecutive years, collaborating with the presidents of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to strengthen global action against climate change.

The Copenhagen Climate Action Ministers' Conference, first held in 2022, aims to enhance global efforts to combat climate change and drive ambitious outcomes in the UN’s annual climate summits. This meeting of climate ministers is organized in cooperation with both current and future COP presidents.

