Azerbaijan national hero Anatoliy Davidovich's memory honored in Belarus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. On March 28, representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Belarus and the Military Attaché Office of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of the “Congress of Azerbaijan Communities” international public union in Belarus visited the grave of the Azerbaijan National Hero of Belarusian origin, Major Davidovich Anatoliy Nikolayevich on the occasion of his 60th anniversary, laid flowers on his grave and paid tribute to the memory of the hero, who showed heroism in the First Karabakh War during the battles for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

At the ceremony, a military orchestra performed the National Anthems of both countries.

The event participants also visited the mother of the National Hero, Kima Davidovich, and enquired about her health and concerns. Mother of the National Hero expressed her gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the respect, attention and care to her son's memory.

It should be noted that A. Davidovich became Shehid on June 13, 1992. By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 3, 1992, Major Davidovich Anatoliy Nikolayevich was posthumously named the National Hero of Azerbaijan.