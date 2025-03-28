France utilizes colonialism as tool for erasing national and religious identity - activist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. France utilizes colonialism as a means to destroy the national and religious identities of peoples, imposing its own culture and suppressing independence movements, said François Benedetti, a member of the "Nazione" (Corsica) independence movement, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference held in connection with the international conference on "Colonialism: The Destruction of National and Religious Identity," Benedetti noted that historically, France has used military force to establish its dominance and exploit the natural and cultural resources of conquered territories.

"Colonialism is a crime against humanity. The aim of colonialism was not only economic exploitation but also the destruction of the identities of peoples," he said.

Benedetti also pointed out that the military installations France builds on colonized territories under the guise of security actually serve to reinforce its control.

"For instance, today in Mayotte, France's priority is not improving the living conditions of the local population but constructing a military base and a new gendarmerie. It’s presented as a security measure, but in reality, it is about continuing the policy of suppression," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel