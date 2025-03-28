Türkiye’s Gaziantep among cities running for 2025 Europe Prize

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Six cities are in the running for the 2025 Europe Prize, Trend reports via the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Here's the shortlist, out today: Ausgsburg (Germany), Münster (Germany), Birštonas (Lithuania), Płońsk (Poland), Gaziantep (Türkiye), Vinnytsia (Ukraine).

Created by the Parliamentary Assembly in 1955, the Europe Prize is the highest distinction that can be bestowed on a European town for its actions in the European domain. It consists of a trophy, a medal, a diploma and a scholarship to be spent on a study visit within Europe for young people from the winning municipality.

The Prize rewards municipalities for their active promotion of the European ideal (twinnings, European events, exchange visits, etc.), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe offers every year four awards: the European Diploma, the Flag of Honour, the Plaque of Honour and the Europe Prize.

The 2024 Europe Prize has been awarded to Terrassa in Spain.