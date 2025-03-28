Strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties remains top priority of Pakistan - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed that strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties remains a top priority of the Government through robust multi-sector collaboration, Trend reports.

He was addressing an inter-ministerial meeting on investment project proposals with Azerbaijan in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the meeting was attended by the Minister of Communications, National Coordinator Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Federal Secretaries for Finance, Petroleum, Interior, Health, Commerce, National Highway Authority, besides senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other concerned departments.

Senior officials briefed the forum on progress across various sectors. The Deputy Prime Minister directed that proposals for investment in infrastructure, petroleum, trade and IT services may be finalized by 3rd April, 2025.