Azerbaijani official praises Shusha's latest Karabakh-inspired restaurant (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. A new restaurant in Shusha is set to dish out Azerbaijani fare straight from the heart of ancient Karabakh cuisine, and it’s bound to turn heads and draw a crowd from near and far, Vugar Maharramov, Deputy Executive Director of the Shusha State Reserve Management, told journalists, Trend reports.

According to Maharramov, the restaurant, perched on the first and second floors of a building born from the state-private partnership initiative of the Shusha State Reserve Management, was crafted to tick all the boxes of modern standards.

The construction of the restaurant began in 2024.

