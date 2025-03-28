Next round of political consultations kicks off between Azerbaijan and China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov has recently visited the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) told Trend.

The next round of political consultations was held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and China in Beijing on March 28. The delegations were led by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov from Azerbaijan and Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin from China.

During the consultations, a detailed exchange of views took place on cooperation in various sectors, including politics, economics, trade, energy, green transition, digital development, transport and logistics, education, culture, tourism, and more. The importance of high-level reciprocal visits was highlighted, along with their positive impact on bilateral relations across many fields.

The discussions also emphasized the historical significance of the Joint Declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China, adopted during the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on July 3, 2024. This important political document is seen as a cornerstone in strengthening strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Deputy Minister Mammadov provided detailed information about Azerbaijan’s peace agenda, the normalization process with Armenia, existing obstacles, and the restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, as well as investment projects.

The meeting also touched on cooperation within the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and other international platforms, as well as regional issues and topics of mutual interest.