Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group slams human rights breaches in French overseas territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has condemned human rights violations in France's overseas territories and expressed support for independence movements, including those in Kanaky (New Caledonia), Trend reports.

Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, made this statement during a press conference dedicated to the international conference on "Colonialism: Erasure of National and Religious Identity."

Abbasov emphasized that political arrests are occurring not only in Kanaky but also across other French overseas territories, pointing to systematic human rights violations.

"As always, we will support all independence supporters and fight for their rights. France is attempting to establish dialogue with Kanaky, but so far, without success. The Baku Initiative Group is ready to act as a mediator in this process and demands that France cease human rights violations in all its overseas territories," he said.

