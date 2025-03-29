Iran's nuclear program turns subject of technical negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Technical and special negotiations on Iran's nuclear program were held in Geneva with the participation of the experts of four countries (Iran, the UK, France, and Germany) on March 27, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to him, the removal of sanctions imposed on Iran was also discussed during the Geneva talks.

The deputy foreign minister didn't provide further details on other aspects of the Geneva discussions.

On November 29, 2024, the first round of dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva. The second round of this dialogue was continued on January 13-14 in Geneva, where negotiations were held mainly on Iran's nuclear program.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

