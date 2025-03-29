UPLG leader sheds light on dark clouds cast by colonialism over Guadeloupe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Colonialism has caused enormous damage to the national and religious identity of the indigenous peoples of Guadeloupe and other colonized territories, General Secretary of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe (UPLG) Jean-Jacob Bicep said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the international conference on "Colonialism: the destruction of religious and national identity" organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

According to him, the colonization of Guadeloupe began on November 4, 1493, when Christopher Columbus discovered the island for Europe. However, the actual occupation of the archipelago by Europeans began in 1635, and on June 26, 1637, France officially declared Guadeloupe its colony.

"The indigenous population was one of the first victims of colonization. Their language, culture, and traditions were destroyed under the pressure of European occupation. They faced not only armed conflicts but also diseases to which they had no immunity," Bicep mentioned.

He also emphasized that the consequence of colonial rule was the massive use of African slaves in Guadeloupe's agriculture.

"Thousands of Africans were forcibly removed from their homeland, separated from their families, and condemned to a life of slavery, full of suffering and devoid of any dignity," he pointed out.

Bicep added that the colonial consequences are still felt in modern society, and work is needed to preserve historical memory and restore the cultural heritage of indigenous peoples.

