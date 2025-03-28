Azerbaijani Embassy organizes iftar for orphans in Damascus (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Syrian Arab Republic, with support from the Azerbaijan International Development Assistance Agency (AIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Syrian Women's Charitable Society, organized iftar meals for orphaned children in Damascus and the heavily damaged village of Spena from March 25-27 of this year, Trend reports citing the embassy.

The initiative sought to deliver comprehensive assistance to a demographic exceeding one thousand orphaned minors throughout the sacred period of Ramadan.

According to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria, the charitable event was attended by representatives of Syrian media, including the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), "Veten" newspaper, Syrian Television, as well as Turkish agencies TRT and Anadolu. During the event, Maha Diab, the chairperson of the Syrian Women's Charitable Society, and orphaned child Hiba Ramazan delivered speeches, expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for this noble initiative.

"The three-day iftar dinners for the orphans included various entertainment programs, offering unforgettable moments and a true festive spirit," the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria said in a statement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel