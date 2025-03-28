Shusha Treatment and Wellness Center expands healthcare with advanced services (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Shusha Treatment and Wellness Center, a comprehensive healthcare facility, consists of six blocks and has a capacity of ninety beds, Trend’s Karabakh district correspondent was informed during a media tour to Shusha.

The center will provide inpatient services including therapy, pediatrics, surgery, hemodialysis, and other specialized departments. In addition, outpatient services will include a consultative clinic, pediatric clinic, radiology, functional diagnostics, physiotherapy, and medical rehabilitation departments, as well as a clinical diagnostic laboratory.

The center's emergency medical service station will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to meet modern healthcare standards.

Furthermore, a hygiene and epidemiology center, as well as separate buildings for infectious diseases and hemodialysis, have been constructed within the medical complex.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Shusha Treatment and Wellness Center to review ongoing construction work on March 27.

The foundation of this 90-bed medical facility was laid on November 7, 2021, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

