Azerbaijani oil price slightly decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on March 28 decreased by $0.01 (0.01 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $76.05 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.04 (0.05 percent) to $74.19 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also decreased by $0.04 (0.07 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $59.65 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, remained unchanged in price from the previous rate ($74.49 per barrel).

The official exchange rate as of March 27 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

