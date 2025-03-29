Baku hosts "Colonialism: erasing religious and national identity" int'l conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. On March 29, Baku is hosting the international conference themed "Colonialism: erasing religious and national identity", organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

The event brings together leaders and representatives of independence movements, as well as families of political prisoners from territories under French and Dutch colonial rule, including Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Kanaky (New Caledonia), Corsica, Martinique, Réunion, Bonaire, French Polynesia, Mayotte, and Wallis and Futuna.

The conference focuses on the erasure of religious and national identity under colonial rule, assimilation policies targeting indigenous peoples—such as restrictions on native languages, pressure on religious beliefs, forced name changes—and the rewriting of history and culture to align with imperial interests.

Participants are discussing the impact of colonial policies, global anti-colonial movements, the protection of national heritage, the release of political prisoners, demands for reparations, and the modern colonial policies of France and the Netherlands.

As part of the conference, the Baku Initiative Group is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with one of the independence movements.