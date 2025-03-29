SOCAR Türkiye completes transfer of two gas distribution companies to Aksa Doğalgaz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. SOCAR Türkiye has completed the transfer of Bursagaz and Kayserigaz to Aksa Doğalgaz, Trend reports citing the company.

Aksa Doğalgaz has begun providing services in the distribution zones of Bursa and Kayseri, which were previously managed by SOCAR Türkiye.

Speaking about the company's expansion following the acquisition, Aksa Doğalgaz Chairman of the Board Yasar Arslan stated that they will be providing natural gas distribution services in 29 central cities across 32 provinces.

"As the largest natural gas distribution company in Türkiye, we have increased the number of our licenses from 21 to 23. As of today, we supply gas to 327 districts and towns. Our network length has grown by 31%, reaching 62,000 kilometers, while the number of subscribers has increased by 36% to 7.3 million. The annual volume of natural gas we distribute has grown by 27%, reaching 13.3 billion cubic meters. We will continue to provide safe and uninterrupted natural gas supply to the two cities that have joined our operational network, in line with our principle of high customer satisfaction," he said.

The transaction process was completed in January 2025.

Bursagaz and Kayserigaz provide natural gas distribution services to approximately 2 million subscribers.