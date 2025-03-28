Kazakhstan opens new air route to Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Starting May 28, 2025, Kazakh airline Air Astana will launch a new flight route from Almaty to Osh, Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“Flights will operate four times a week (on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays). As a result, the total number of flights between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will increase from 7 to 11 per week,” the statement notes.

This new air route is expected to enhance trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Air Astana operates as the primary aviation entity and serves as the national flag carrier for the Republic of Kazakhstan. Headquartered in Almaty, the carrier was established through a strategic partnership involving the Government of Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth entity, Samruk Kazyna, holding a 51 percent stake, alongside BAE Systems, which possesses a 49 percent interest, and initiated its operational activities on 15 May 2002. In February 2024, Air Astana achieved a significant milestone by executing a dual listing strategy, securing its presence on both the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. The carrier stands as the preeminent aviation entity in Central Asia and the Caucasus, commanding a substantial 69 percent market penetration on domestic routes and a noteworthy 40 percent share on intra-regional corridors originating from Kazakhstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel