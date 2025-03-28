New school in Azerbaijan’s Sarijali village set to host hundreds of local students (FOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 28. The new secondary school in Sarijali village, located in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, is set to offer education to 360 students, Trend's Karabakh Bureau was informed during a media tour of Sarijali village.

The school, designed to provide optimal conditions for effective learning, is equipped with 14 classrooms, ensuring that students have access to the necessary educational resources. The school also boasts well-equipped laboratories, rooms for technology, biology, and computer studies, as well as a library, assembly hall, sports hall, and a cafeteria.

In addition to the academic facilities, a sports field has been constructed within the school grounds. This field will not only serve the students during physical education classes but will also be accessible to the local community outside of school hours. The school’s grounds have been landscaped with recreation areas and green spaces to enhance the environment for both students and residents.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the inauguration of the first phase of the aforesaid village on March 27.

