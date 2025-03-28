State Duma chairman calls for quick ratification of comprehensive Russia-Iran deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has directed the draft law on the ratification of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and Iran to the relevant Committee on International Affairs, Trend reports.

The bill was submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This agreement, signed by the Presidents of Russia and Iran, will strengthen the ties between our two countries, both in terms of bilateral cooperation and coordination on international matters,” said Vyacheslav Volodin.

He emphasized that the agreement covers various areas of collaboration, including industrial and agricultural development, energy, defense, counterterrorism, education, and cultural exchange. “We will prioritize the ratification process,” Volodin added.

The agreement was signed on January 17, 2025, during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow. According to the document, both sides are committed to deepening and expanding their relations across all areas of mutual interest, strengthening cooperation in security and defense, and closely coordinating activities at regional and global levels.