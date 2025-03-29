Baku Initiative Group sets up close co-op with colonial territories within several months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The Baku Initiative Group has established close cooperation with seven colonial territories within four months, the group’s executive director Abbas Abbasov said during the international conference on "Colonialism: the destruction of religious and national identity" organized by the initiative group, Trend reports.

He noted that the group is already cooperating with 15 territories.

"Today, the number of territories with which we cooperate is 15. We wish these territories to be liberated from colonial slavery and become independent states. The Baku Initiative Group team will be able to see this in the near future. I am sure that all the territories on the list will become independent; three territories on this list—Kenya, Mali, and Niger—have already gained independence. Unfortunately, neocolonialism exists in this country and is being implemented by the French government," he added.

