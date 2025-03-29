Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Kazakhstan's export market shifts with stronger EU, China ties, WB data shows

Economy Materials 29 March 2025 07:14 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan's export market shifts with stronger EU, China ties, WB data shows
Photo: World Bank

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Kazakhstan’s trade balance faced a setback in January, according to a recent report from the World Bank, with nominal goods exports falling by 13.4% year-on-year, Trend reports.

The drop was primarily driven by a 13.7% decrease in crude oil shipments and an 11.9% fall in oil prices. Oil continues to dominate the country’s export sector, accounting for nearly 65% of total exports.

Imports also showed a decline, dropping by 5% year-on-year, with machinery and equipment imports, which make up 52.1% of total imports, decreasing by 10.5%. Despite these declines, Kazakhstan’s trade balance remained positive, though it contracted by nearly 25%, reaching $1.6 billion in January.

The EU reinforced its position as Kazakhstan’s top export destination, particularly for energy products. The share of Kazakhstan’s exports to the EU rose from 40% in 2021 to 46.7% in 2024. At the same time, imports from the EU grew to 17.8%, up from 14.4%, indicating deepening economic ties between the two regions.

China also saw an increase in its share of Kazakhstan’s exports, which grew from 16.2% in 2021 to 18.3% in 2024. Similarly, imports from China surged from 20% to 25%, reflecting growing bilateral trade between the two countries.

In contrast, while Russia’s share of Kazakhstan’s exports remained stable, imports from Russia experienced a significant decline, falling from 42.5% in 2021 to 30.5% in 2024. Despite this drop, Kazakhstan’s trade ties within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) remain strong, with food and machinery imports from Russia continuing.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more