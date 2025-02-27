Chechen leader honors surviving crew of AZAL plane crash in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov has awarded the surviving crew members of the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer E190, which crashed in December last year during a flight from Baku to Grozny, Trend reports.

“I have decided to award the surviving crew members of the Embraer E190 passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines, which crashed during the Baku-Grozny flight last December. Flight attendants Zulfugar Asadov and Aydan Ragimli, who displayed exceptional courage and professionalism, will receive the ‘For Services to the Chechen Republic’ award. In memory of the victims, a memorial plaque will be installed in Grozny,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

On December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 and operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), crashed near Aktau Airport, Kazakhstan, while operating flight J2-8243 from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia. The crash resulted in the deaths of two pilots, the senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers. Despite the loss of life, the skill and bravery of the pilots and cabin crew allowed for an emergency landing, saving 29 people.