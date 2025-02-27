Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss strengthening transport, logistics co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan and Pakistan discussed strengthening transport and logistics cooperation, Trend reports.

As part of the official visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Davron Vakhabov met with representatives of Pakistan’s leading transport companies.

The discussions focused on key logistical challenges and the development of efficient multimodal corridors. Uzbek officials highlighted the country’s role as a logistics hub for Central Asia, proposing deeper integration of transport systems between the two nations.

A pivotal subject of discussion was Uzbekistan's strategic ingress to Pakistan's Karachi port via the Trans-Afghan corridor initiative. The Pakistani side fully supported this initiative, recognizing its potential to enhance regional connectivity.

Both sides agreed to work towards a comprehensive agreement in the near future to strengthen strategic ties and boost logistics cooperation, aiming to improve transport efficiency across the region.

Previously, chiefs of state achieved a consensus to create a collaborative transport and logistics enterprise to enhance freight traffic volumes.



The discussions concentrated specifically on enhancing trade and economic collaboration. The significance of synchronized initiatives to elevate trade volume to $2 billion, as outlined in the approved roadmap, was emphasized.

