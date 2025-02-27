Russia's MFA reacts to closure of "Russian House", Sputnik editorial office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has commented on the closure of the "Russian House" and the Sputnik editorial office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We are in contact with the Azerbaijani side on this issue. We have informed our Azerbaijani colleagues of our position on this matter. This is indeed an important issue for us, and I believe it is no less important for Baku. We expect a constructive response and hope that, through joint efforts, we will be able to reach mutually acceptable solutions.

We proceed from the understanding that our partners will be guided by the allied nature of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan in their future steps and refrain from causing harm to bilateral ties and the multifaceted relations between our countries and peoples," she said during a press briefing.

Zakharova noted that the Russian side fully understands the arguments.

"Yes, indeed, the law is the law; no one disputes that. But there is always a way to find mutually acceptable solutions and create opportunities to resolve and settle the situation," she added.

On February 3, 2025, Azerbaijan sent a diplomatic note to Russia requesting the closure of the Russian House after informing the Russian side that the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office in Azerbaijan, officially known as the Russian Information and Cultural Center, was not registered as a legal entity and was operating in violation of Azerbaijani law.

Later, the representative office of Russia Today (Sputnik) in Azerbaijan was shut down, with the understanding that they could only have one correspondent in the mix.

